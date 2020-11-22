Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) PT Raised to $21.00 at BTIG Research

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $508.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 2.02. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $16.09.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,842,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 106,348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 101,444 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 91,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.