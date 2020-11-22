Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Short Interest Up 28.0% in October

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,600 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the October 15th total of 225,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

PLOW stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $866.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 118,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 60,058 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 194,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 39.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

