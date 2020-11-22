DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the October 15th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.3 days.

DSDVF stock opened at $162.50 on Friday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $79.16 and a one year high of $180.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.88.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.