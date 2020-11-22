Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Position Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Dunkin’ Brands Group worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 53.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after buying an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after buying an additional 428,104 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dunkin' Brands Group alerts:

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $106.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.69. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DNKN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

About Dunkin’ Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.