E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,653,300 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 5,407,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46,533.0 days.

OTCMKTS ENAKF opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. E.On has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.42.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

