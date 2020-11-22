Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eargo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of EAR opened at $35.76 on Friday. Eargo has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $43.80.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

