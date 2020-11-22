East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the October 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after buying an additional 1,112,533 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,721,000 after purchasing an additional 943,691 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,413,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,691,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,765,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,928,000 after purchasing an additional 375,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EWBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

