easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Downgraded by Davy Research

Davy Research cut shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital raised easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 819.68 ($10.71).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 732.80 ($9.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 561.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 609.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Insiders purchased 10,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,598,977 over the last quarter.

About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

