EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.51

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.51 and traded as high as $64.94. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) shares last traded at $62.88, with a volume of 544,093 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 65.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.51. The firm has a market cap of $272.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

