El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,457,400 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 3,045,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELPQF opened at $2.53 on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, The Digital, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

