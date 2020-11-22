Elbit Systems (ESLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.85. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.34 and a 200-day moving average of $130.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESLT. TheStreet cut Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Elbit Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

