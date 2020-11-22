Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Update

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elis in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Elis stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. Elis has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $20.80.

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

