eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.09. eMagin shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 607,522 shares traded.

EMAN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the second quarter worth $217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the third quarter valued at $98,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in eMagin in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in eMagin in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

eMagin Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

