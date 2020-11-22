Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.54 million, a P/E ratio of 544.69 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45.

ENTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

