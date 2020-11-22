Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.30.

Shares of EDV opened at C$31.10 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$15.68 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a PE ratio of -54.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

