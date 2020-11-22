Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 186.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Energizer were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENR. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Energizer stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.99 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

