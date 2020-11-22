EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 46,575 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of EOG Resources worth $25,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of -87.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

