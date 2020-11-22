EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Short Interest Update

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,402,400 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 4,327,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34,024.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

EQBBF stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. EQT AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49.

About EQT AB (publ)

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

