Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Gentex Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Gentex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello expects that the auto parts company will earn $2.35 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

GNTX opened at $31.88 on Friday. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 735,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gentex by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after purchasing an additional 150,522 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 43,785 shares of company stock worth $1,217,425 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.