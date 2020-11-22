Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $37,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 240,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.4% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 467,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,212,000 after acquiring an additional 51,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,773,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,832,000 after acquiring an additional 356,633 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $60.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

