Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CEO Sells $473,172.70 in Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 17,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $473,172.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $615.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $29.78.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Establishment Labs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $2,317,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Establishment Labs by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

