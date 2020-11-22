Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) (LON:ERM) Insider Leslie Van de Walle Purchases 5,000 Shares

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) (LON:ERM) insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,053 ($13.76) per share, for a total transaction of £52,650 ($68,787.56).

ERM opened at GBX 996 ($13.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.08 million and a PE ratio of 16.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 871.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 824.14. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 644 ($8.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,366 ($17.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 11.40 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

About Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence; and Banking & Finance.

