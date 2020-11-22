Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EVBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evans Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.21 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 572.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $43,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 24.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 94.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

