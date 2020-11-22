Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in October

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.59. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $86.60.

Get Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVVTY. DNB Markets upgraded Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.