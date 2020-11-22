Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,091,600 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 2,434,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,972.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS EVKIF opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.