Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,891 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,770,391 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Exelon by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Exelon by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,646 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

