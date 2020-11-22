Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,278 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Exponent were worth $23,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 818.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Exponent by 1,927.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 126.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $10,177,206.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,573 shares in the company, valued at $23,648,534.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $264,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,955 shares of company stock worth $12,833,163. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.30.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

