Express (NYSE:EXPR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Express alerts:

Separately, MKM Partners cut their target price on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.94.

Express stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.05. Express has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $6.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.94 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 26.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Express will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Express by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Express by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Express by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Express by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express (EXPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.