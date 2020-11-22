Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 818.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,813 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Fabrinet worth $40,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Fabrinet stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $809,128.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,933.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $144,186.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,230 shares of company stock worth $4,173,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.