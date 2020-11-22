Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $35,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 983.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.57.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $4,127,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,953,233.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $10,546,350. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $482.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 1.12. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $487.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

