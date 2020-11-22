Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Sells $381,400.00 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00.

Shares of FSLY opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -129.69 and a beta of 1.24. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $136.50.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a report on Friday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.