Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $7.96 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $205.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.03.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 544.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 153,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

