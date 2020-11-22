Ferguson’s (FERGY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FERGY. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferguson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ferguson from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

OTCMKTS:FERGY opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.