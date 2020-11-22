Ferroglobe (GSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.

GSM stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.10. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

