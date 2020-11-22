Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.53 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $12.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $13.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $144.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -800.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 68,505 shares of company stock worth $9,967,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

