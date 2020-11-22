Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 55,294 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 355,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 55,294 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.8% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.3% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

NYSE:F opened at $8.74 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of -218.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

