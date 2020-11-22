Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 7,420 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,947,000 after purchasing an additional 88,501 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.77.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total value of $18,346,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $43,080,783 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK stock opened at $204.37 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $206.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.