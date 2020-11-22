Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. CWM LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,972,000 after acquiring an additional 85,797 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 36,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.44, for a total value of $17,073,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,990 shares of company stock worth $46,661,634. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $464.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.10. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

