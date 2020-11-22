Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 321.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,317 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $150.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of -284.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $153.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.59.

In related news, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

