Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $67.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

