Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,223 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 73,690 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $2,384,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 55.3% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

In related news, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 21,540 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $1,779,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,760.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,244 shares of company stock valued at $36,078,923. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $84.53 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

