Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 17,824 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 17.7% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 131,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 66.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,723,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,471 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $30.57 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

