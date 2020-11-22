Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 29,345 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 375.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Argus raised their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

