Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 599 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Republic Services by 828.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,503,000 after purchasing an additional 701,438 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $47,172,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,360,000 after buying an additional 514,494 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $34,592,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Republic Services by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after buying an additional 350,073 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,982,032.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,149,958.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

