Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.39.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $190.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,288 shares of company stock worth $1,639,512 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.