Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 48,966 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.21. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $81.43.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

