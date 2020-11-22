Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,226 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $132.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.18.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

