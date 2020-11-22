Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.7% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.5% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.23.

In other news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $1,818,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,413.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,381 shares of company stock worth $9,893,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $203.05 on Friday. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.31 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

