Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,549 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

