Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in McKesson by 15,252.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in McKesson by 15.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $1,053,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

MCK opened at $169.87 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

